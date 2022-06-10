Motorists doing the wrong thing can expect to be caught any time and anywhere this Queen's birthday long weekend.
That's the message from western region traffic and highway patrol command, Inspector Jason Bush who said police would be out in force.
Double demerits will be in place from Friday, June 10 until midnight on Monday June 13 for June long weekend.
Officers will be targeting speeding, mobile phone and seatbelt offences as well as drink and drug driving.
However with 31 lives lost in the western region just this year, fatigue driving will be a focus for police.
"Unfortunately we have seen an increase in the number of fatal crashes on regional roads in NSW," Inspector Bush said.
"That number has increased from last year by a staggering 13 people, across the western region.
"So it's our commitment this weekend that this weekend is fatality free and to drive those numbers down."
With varying weather conditions across the western region, Inspector Bush is urging motorists to plan their trip and drive to the conditions so people arrive at their destination safely.
"Slow the driving down and drive to those conditions, and be mindful of what conditions lie ahead of you," he said.
"Even though the conditions may be safe in one area, we can see that change dramatically in another area of the state."
For those that don't follow the rules however, they can expect to cop it with a heavier police presence across the region.
"This weekend we have increased our footprint and our fundamental profile across the roads this weekend," he said.
"So that likelihood of being caught speeding, drink-driving or on your mobile phone and has ultimately increased, and there's double demerits in place to deter those drivers that do choose to commit those offences."
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
