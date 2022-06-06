Investigations are under way after an abandoned car was set alight in Dubbo on the weekend.
Emergency services were called to a park near Myall and Brisbane Streets following reports a Holden Commodore was on fire, about 3pm on Saturday.
NSW Fire and Rescue attended and extinguished the blaze.
Officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District attended and have begun an investigation into the circumstances of the fire.
Police said the vehicle was believed to have been abandoned and had been flipped onto its roof prior to being set alight.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence and people are being reminded not to report crime on any NSW Police social media pages.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
