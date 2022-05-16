news, local-news,

Twenty eight people have already lost loved ones on roads in the western region this year. That's why western region traffic and highway patrol command, Inspector Jason Bush is warning "one simple mistake can have dire consequences". National Road Safety Week is an annual initiative from the Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) Group highlighting the impact of road trauma and ways to reduce it. During the seven-day campaign - which runs from May 15 to 22 - NSW Police has pledged to show their commitment to the initiative by placing yellow ribbons on the back of highway patrol cars with the hope of spreading the message that 'it's everyone's right to get home safe'. During the week road users including drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are being urged to be mindful of their behaviours on the road. As part of the pledge, road users are asked to commit to removing distractions and never use their mobile phone while driving, not to speed or drive while tired or under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The week honours the memory of the 1200 lives lost and more than 44,000 seriously injured on Australia's roads each year. Inspector Bush said the trauma caused by road crashes echoed through the community and is felt by so many others - family and friends, work colleagues, community groups and local communities. He said it also took a toll on emergency services to show up to horrific incidents, especially knowing that in many cases they were completely avoidable. "Most of these deaths are unavoidable, it's just a matter of taking responsibility and being conscious of your driving behaviour out there on the roads," he said. "On a personal note it is terrible to attend these accidents and witness the aftermath, not only the investigation side of things, but the affects it does have on the community and those of the families and subsequent legal matters." The main message is for people to start conversations about road safety. "Our message is for parents to have that conversation with their children, particularly novice drivers to be responsible for their driving behaviour, even for employers to promote or have that conversation with their employees about safe driving behaviours," Inspector Bush said. People can take the road safety pledge at roadsafetyweek.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/5262a0de-bed2-4bdf-b27e-684f6908e4bb.jpg/r0_197_4032_2475_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg