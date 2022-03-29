sport, local-sport,

Ben Knaggs didn't want to get too carried away after winning Saturday's RSL Whitney Cup grand final but the CYMS captain is well aware his side has the potential to create an era of dominance at the club. Saturday's four-wicket win over RSL Colts made it two first grade titles in three seasons for the club and the bulk of the squad is expected back again next season. Saturday's man of the match Brock Larance and ACT/NSW Country under 19 star Tom Coady, who missed the grand final due to a shoulder injury, could make the move to play in Sydney next season and the future of Ben Patterson is also uncertain but in Knaggs, Thomas Nelson, Bailey Edmunds, Tom Barber, Paddy Nelson and Fletcher Hyde there's a strong core that looks set to be in place for a number of years. "I don't want to get too ahead of myself but with the team we've got and the basis of this team, there's a lot of players who can play here for a long time," Knaggs said. "If we get that confidence and we're really get that experience now so we're only going to get better. As long as keep working hard, we're going to get better." READ ALSO: - Respectful rivalry shines in close-fought decider battle - Grand final victory the icing on the cake for Narromine's season of progress - Rhinos pushed in decider but title win caps a dominant season While opening bat Larance was man of the match after his hard-hitting 70 from 53 balls in Saturday's win, the quality of depth CYMS possesses was on show in the biggest game of the season. Each of the five bowlers used took wickets - and former opening bowler Ben O'Donnell wasn't even needed - while Angus Norton, Barber, Phallak Kumar and Knaggs all chipped in with runs and supported Larance. That team effort, and the unity within the squad, left Knaggs extremely proud. "We all came through juniors together and there's massive brotherhood in our team," Knaggs said. "I think this is the first of many to come because there's a really good feeling. We're all best mates and every time we get together and have a laugh. We always enjoy our cricket and that's when we play our best cricket." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/3a13e234-c661-450a-80cc-6fe0d1261707.JPG/r1670_2731_5449_4866_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg