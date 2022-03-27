sport, local-sport,

Brock Larance has already achieved plenty in his cricket career but Saturday marked a career highlight for the CYMS star. A former Australian Indigenous representative and someone who also spent time playing in Sydney, Larance returned home to Dubbo for the 2021/22. The season in Sydney was a challenging one and Larance has spoken previously this summer about how playing back at home each weekend with some of his best mates helped him rediscover his passion for the game. On Saturday, he got to celebrate an RSL Whitney Cup grand final win with those mates. And if that wasn't special enough, Larance was also named player of the match. READ ALSO: - The Nightwatchmen: Our RSL Whitney Cup team of the season - Panthers down 12-man Knights in front of record-breaking Bathurst crowd - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership His brilliant 70 from 53 balls at the top of the order set the tone for CYMS and it helped the Cougars ultimately score a four wicket win with more than five overs remaining. As well as his run-scoring, the all-rounder also took 1/39 with his spin to help knock over Colts for 175. "Better than great," Larance said of the feeling. "Just playing with a bunch of blokes who love playing cricket together, there's no better feeling. "It's definitely up there. I haven't done anything like this with good mates before. I've won some things with a few of them but you don't win grand finals with your mates too often. "It's very special to be around the group of people I am and I can't wait to celebrate." Given the pressure that comes with chasing runs in a grand final, 175 was seen as a hugely competitive total for Colts. But Larance took the game away from the defending premiers almost immediately. One of the biggest moments of the match came when Larance belted 26 off one Grant Malouf over. That over, which featured two free hits both belted for six, not only rocketed the score along but also put a huge amount of belief in the other CYMS players sitting on the sidelines. For the man in the middle, a clear mindset was key. "I've put the work in and I just put it simply down to see the ball and hit the ball," Larance said. "If you think too much about it, like I have at times during the year, you can crumble. But if you go out with a clear mindset, personally, backing my instincts was the best way to go about it and it paid off today." While Larance's knock was key, he also found valuable support in Angus Norton. After Fletcher Hyde (0) fell before a run was scored in the chase Larance and Norton were under a huge amount of pressure but they set up their side's victory with a 107-run partnership for the second wicket. Norton, who had only made double figures once for CYMS previously this season, scored 42 before falling during a slump of 5/30 that created some nervy moments in the CYMS camp. "I I went out there with the intent to bat the whole innings," Larance said. "I wanted to bat all day and I was telling 'Norto' out there how much I love cricket. They were into me and it was a contest. "I was having to grind and there's nothing better than competing against your mates and I am mates with a lot of those (Colts) blokes. They're great blokes and you don't get better contests than when you're against blokes you like." After falling for 70, a knock that included 12 fours and two sixes, Larance watched captain Ben Knaggs hit the winning runs and then raced on to the field with his teammates. "It was a bit nervous for a bit but I always had faith in the boys. I love these lads," Larance said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/1248647c-b3c8-4ad3-bf29-d5f10695856d.JPG/r223_844_8050_5266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg