During the RSL-Whitney Cup post-grand final presentation on Saturday, man of the match Brock Larance sat among the RSL Colts players, sharing a laugh with a drink in hand. Larance had been belting the Colts bowlers all over the park only a couple hours earlier as he sat up the Cougars' four-wicket victory, but that post-match moment showed a lot about the rivalry between the two sides. The rivalry has developed into one of the most fierce in Dubbo sport and the two sides have won the past three RSL Whitney Cup first grade premierships between them. Saturday marked the second successive season in which they had met in the grand final but after suffering a painful loss last summer, CYMS reigned supreme at No. 1 Oval on Saturday. READ ALSO: - Grand final win with close mates a highlight for man of the match Larance - Decider victory the icing on the cake for Narromine's season of progress - Rhinos pushed in decider but title win caps a dominant season The loss was an obviously disappointing one for a Colts side accustomed to success but gracious captain Marty Jeffrey gave CYMS a huge amount of credit. He and his CYMS opposite Ben Knaggs are close mates, having coming through the junior ranks at Newtown together before they both made moves elsewhere. The pair spent plenty of time together on Saturday as the two sides ended up celebrating as one well into the night. "We've had some great success in recent times and over the longer term. I know what it feels like to win one and I'm happy to see a few of my mates win one," Jeffrey said. "It's how I like the game played. You be as tough as you can out there but as soon as you walk off you just have to enjoy that Dubbo cricket is really strong. "To see those guys have the success they've probably earned over a few years, I think it's a good thing." His sentiment was echoed match by man of the match Larance. A fiercely competitively player, Larance was under a huge of pressure early on during Saturday's run chase after opening partner Fletcher Hyde was dismissed before a run was scored. Larance thrived on that pressure though and made a hard-hitting 70 from 53 balls while his 107-run partnership with Angus Norton (42) for the second wicket set the platform for his side's win. "There's nothing more fun in cricket than competing against your mates and I am mates with most of that team," Larance said. "They're great blokes and you don't get better contests than when you're against blokes you like. You get out on the field and it brings the best out in everyone." Momentum swung a number of times in Saturday's grand final. Colts was reduced to 2/15 early on after Jeffrey won the toss and batted but the captain's 37 and 61 from Chris Morton helped their side rebuild through the middle overs. But CYMS kept chipping away with wickets and kept the defending premiers to 175. Larance then took centre stage to set-up the win but there were nervy moments for the Cougars late on, particularly when they fell from 1/107 to 5/132. While his side ultimately fell short, Jeffrey was proud of Colts for sticking to its guns again after showing great fight a week earlier in the semi-final when they able to defend the low total of 117 against Macquarie. "That's what this cricket club is about and it's the perception of us across the community," he said. "Last week showed what we can do and we just kept trying to fight to the end and make it as hard as we can. "They were just too good."

