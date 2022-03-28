sport, local-sport,

The 2021/22 season was a success for Narromine even before Saturday's grand finals had been played. The club made the move to join the Dubbo junior and senior competitions this season in a move designed to boost numbers and development in both grades. Winning the RSL Pinnington Cup grand final at No. 2 Oval was just the cherry on the cake. The Doug Potter-captained Bombers capped a debut season to remember in perfect fashion as they defeated RSL Colts by 12 runs in another close-fought contest. READ ALSO: - Grand final win with close mates a highlight for man of the match Larance - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - Satisfaction for CYMS as quality is proven in 'unreal' grand final victory The win was a hugely meaningful one but Potter was excited to look more at the big picture after the win. "It's good for the community that we can promote cricket in a positive way and give our juniors something to aspire to," Potter said. "They can look up see they can play for Narromine and not have to travel to Dubbo and lose to Dubbo." Players in Narromine previously had to travel to Dubbo each week and were often spread across multiple teams and grades. Having the players together each week this season not only created town pride, it boosted the profile of cricket in the community. "There's a lot more cricket talk and a lot more juniors coming through," Potter said. "There's more people wanting to play because they play in Narromine every second week and because they get to play for Narromine." Saturday's second grade grand final, as expected, was even throughout and momentum swung numerous times. Narromine and Colts had played out a tie in the major semi-final just two weeks earlier, the latter going through to the decider after finishing as minor premiers. Colts captain Wes Giddings won the toss and sent Narromine in after some rain around the region in the days leading up to the decider. Narromine made a solid start to their innings and at 1/47 after 16 overs and with Potter looking settled it seemed they were ready to kick on. But they soon slumped to 5/78, only for Matt Ward (26 not out) and Mitchell Smith (24) to rebuild again and lead their side to a total of 8/151 after 40 overs. Colts possess a powerful batting lineup but the new ball bowling of Narromine's Liam Wherritt proved hugely destructive. Wherritt claimed the big wickets of Tom Masonwells (9), Cooper Giddings (3), and Wes Giddings (10) early on his way to taking 4/37. Bart Goodman knocked over Preston Beauchamp (3) to leave Colts reeling at 5/42. But, as is so often the way with Colts, they didn't throw in the towel. Bede Young (31) and Mitch Campion (29) got the chase back on track and when the men in red were 5/115 it was well and truly game on. But, fittingly, Potter entered the attack with his spin and removed Young during a crucial spell that yielded three wickets and helped Narromine secure victory. "We probably got our ahead of ourselves when they were 5/40 and that's easy to do," Potter admitted. "Then they built a really good premiership between Bede and Mitchy and got the ascendency back. "We had to work really hard and a couple crucial wickets swung it back our way." The celebrations started almost immediately for Narromine and Potter said it was that bit more special winning a grand final alongside good mates, many of which had grown up together. "There's boys who have been playing Pinnington Cup for the past five or six years and they haven't had this success," he said. "They were with Newtown and they got close and got a grand final but they didn't get the win. To win a Pinnington Cup and see what it means for them after putting in the hard work every week is definitely rewarding."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/e3e3d53c-1ac7-4b6f-b58b-1eeac998489a.JPG/r697_1801_5339_4424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg