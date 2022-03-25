sport, local-sport,

Playing in any grand final is special but getting the chance to be part of one with close mates who you've known most of your life means even more. That's the case for Narromine captain Doug Potter and his teammates this weekend. In their first season in the Dubbo District Cricket Association, Narromine will play in Saturday's RSL Pinnington Cup grand final against minor premiers RSL Colts. Having previously had players been spread across different clubs and different competitions and only coming together to enjoy representative cricket success, the decision was made to form one club and play junior and senior cricket in the Dubbo competition this season. READ ALSO: - The Nightwatchmen: Who wins the Whitney Cup grand final and why - Atlee ready to do his part as Colts look to go back-to-back - Staines expecting Forbes faithful to be cheering him on in Bathurst Narromine fielded sides in second and third grade this season while three junior sides were also formed. "I'm very proud," Potter said. "Not only the senior cricket but the junior cricket as well. To have one of those teams in a semi-finals last week, it's pretty special. "Just to get it up and running firstly, but to have some success is good as well." The bulk of Narromine's Pinnington Cup side have been a part of the representative team which has enjoyed so much success in competitions like the Brewery Shield in recent years. The mateships in the team run deeper than that though, as many of the players went to school and came through the junior ranks together. "If we weren't playing with each other we were playing against each other," Potter said. "We're pretty tight and good mates away from cricket, which helps on the field as well." That experience of playing and winning grand finals and being part of pressure situations will be valuable against a Colts side featuring its own older heads. Captain Wes Giddings has won a number of first grade titles with the club in the past while Bede Young and Geoff Wheeler also have plenty of experience. As much as those players have been key for Colts again this season, younger players like Preston Beauchamp, Cooper Giddings and Tom Masonwells have also shown real development. "It's a massive challenge," Potter said. "They've got some really good kids coming through and then there's the old experienced heads of Wes and Bede to steer the ship." When it comes to what is key for Narromine, the answer was simple for Potter. "I think our batting is massive. It's our key," he said. "If we bat well we can nearly beat any team in the competition but that's standard Narromine cricket. We're very hit and miss. "If we bat well and fall back on our experience, there is a lot of experience in big games and we've played in them all pretty much together so that's what we rely on." Narromine will be without the injured Dan Battishall on Saturday but Cam Collins and Henry Buttsworth will return to the team. Play starts 1pm at No. 2 Oval on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

