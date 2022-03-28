sport, local-sport,

The Newtown Rhinos had been the best team all season in the RSL Kelly Cup so a grand final victory at No. 3 Oval on Saturday was a fitting result. The Rhinos, a side made up predominantly of players who have moved to Dubbo from the subcontinent, joined the competition last season. It was a season of real development for everyone involved and what they learned there they put into practice in a dominant 2021/22 season. READ ALSO: - Grand final victory the icing on the cake for Narromine's season of progress - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - Grand final win with close mates a highlight for man of the match Larance The Rhinos only lost once during the regular season and on Saturday they defeated Macquarie White by 18 runs in the grand final. The Rhinos started the decider as big favourites, having comfortably beaten Macquarie White twice already this season. But grand finals are different beasts and after the Rhinos posted 136 their hugely impressive bowling attack was made to work before ultimately knocking over Macquarie White for 118. Macquarie White captain Brad Roberts won the toss and opted to send the Rhinos into bat first after some rain in the build-up to the clash. The move seemed the perfect one after Charlie Hollman removed Sinesh Stephen (0) with the score on 2 but from there Asher Azam and Jerose Joseph dug in. Joseph made 30 in a 50-run partnership while Azam was the rock for his side and made a patient 43 from 100 balls. But when they fell the Rhinos slumped and went from 2/73 to 8/97, with Jayden Wallace's 3/32 getting Macquarie White back in the game. In a key moment of the match, Edwin Jacob made 22 from number nine to get the Rhinos to 136. Those runs proved key as Macquarie White struggled to build partnerships in reply. Sam McLean (34) was the only batter to pass 20 and he was ultimately the last man out as his side was bowled out with 4.2 overs remaining. Pradeep George, has so often been the case this season, starred with the ball and took 4/24 in the win. Both captains - Anoop Nair and Roberts - spoke about the respect between the two sides and the spirit the decider was played in at the post-match presentation before the Rhinos were handed the silverware and celebrations began in earnest.

