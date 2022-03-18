sport, local-sport,

Go back just a week ago and the RSL Whitney finals were far from certain for Macquarie, but now captain Ricky Medway is confident his side has what it takes to play in this season's decider. A stunning double bonus point win over Rugby in the final round catapulted Macquarie over Newtown into the all-important third place and on Saturday the Blues meet defending champions RSL Colts for the right to play minor premiers CYMS in the grand final. It's been a wildly inconsistent season for Macquarie as the side led the competition at the mid-season Christmas break before falling outside the top three and well of the pace, only to find form again in the final rounds. Now his side has its chance and Medway said they're good enough to take it. "I absolutely believe we can," he said. "We're definitely thinking we've got a great chance to win this if we play to our potential. "Colts is a great side. They're well-structured, they know what has to happen, and they can handle pressure really well. "We've just got play our game and not worry about them and if we do that, I believe we can win for sure." READ ALSO: - The Nightwatchmen: Our RSL Whitney Cup team of the season - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - 'Bit of love and a bit of arguing': Brothers keen to line up alongside each other That mentality aspect of the game is something which will be key for Macquarie in the semi-final. Colts is a proven performer and loaded with players who know how to handle the situation and also make life difficult for opponents. Shutting that out could be just as important as how each Macquarie player performs with bat or ball. "It goes towards our attitude," Medway said. "If we just worry about ourselves and not worry about anything else we'll definitely get the job done." In last weekend's win big win over Rugby, a four-wicket haul from Ben Strahan and then sheer power hitting from Jason Green (70 not out off 45) and Lachlan Strachan (58 off 35) got Macquarie across the line. Those are just three players in the Blues lineup who can change a game in a flash, with Medway and Smith brothers Myles and Blake also among the most exciting players in the competition. "As a captain, it's good to know you can rely on more than one person to get the job done," the captain said. "There's five or six hard-hitters who will just get in and do their best and then there's batters who can stay in if they need to. "It's good to rely on more than one person." The win over Rugby not only fired Macquarie into the finals, it also gave the side a massive shot of confidence. While Colts were grinding out a strong win over CYMS in a match that went down to the final over, the Blues were blasting Rugby off the park in what was the perfect performance before their biggest game of the season. "We knew we had to go hard and it was just about how much we wanted to play finals," Medway said. "We've got a huge amount of confidence. We're all eager to get in and have a crack. "We had a talk and we've all said there's nothing to lose. We've got to play our game and, hopefully, for the first time this season we can play to our full potential because I still don't think we've done that." And as much as Green doesn't want to make the final weeks of the season all about him, the result also kept his first grade career alive. The Blues veteran has announced this season will be his last in the top grade and Medway and his teammates are all too aware what Green means to the club. "He's telling everyone to not play for him, play for the club," Medway said. "That's a true clubman. He loves it and he loves playing in the semis. "He's a bloke you're definitely going to miss and someone you want to do a lot for." Macquarie and Colts meet from 1pm at No. 1 Oval on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

