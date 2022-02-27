sport, local-sport,

Macquarie might still be outside the RSL-Whitney Cup's top three but captain Ricky Medway insists he's still confident of playing finals this season. The Blues' hopes received a real boost on Saturday when they defeated Newtown by 20 runs to cut the gap between themselves and the third-placed Tigers to just two points. Conditions at No. 2 Oval were slightly tricky given Friday's rain and Macquarie captain Ricky Medway wasn't thrilled when he lost the toss and was sent into bat. No Blues batter managed to make 30 but a gutsy 159 was posted and that proved enough as Blake Smith's four-wicket haul helped knock over Newtown for 139. "We were a bit down in dumps for a few weeks but getting that win, a lot of boys have got their hopes up again and got a bit more confidence," Medway said. "You never give up. We were a bit down but that's cricket and then after a good win the confidence is up and you think about finals again. "We're a possibility again so the boys are a bit excited again." READ ALSO: - Rams no match for Monaro's muscle in heavy championships defeat - 'Quirky' filly proves her class with all-the-way stunner at bumper meeting - Murphy's magic keeps Laurie Daley Cup dream alive for Western It's been a testing second half of the season for Macquarie after they sat top of the table at the Christmas break. Inconsistency with both bat and ball has plagued Medway's men while player availability has also been an issue. But Medway said there is still a positive feeling in the squad heading into huge meetings with RSL-Colts and Rugby in the final two rounds. "The enthusiasm was there. I didn't have to do things like tell them to warm-up, they were out there," Medway said. "We know what we need to do and we still haven't played to our full potential yet. We need to start doing it if we want to talk about being in the finals. "We've got Colts next week and that has to be a win for us." Medway made a number of changes to the batting lineup on Saturday. That was partly due to the struggles the top order has often had while the captain also wanted to give other members of his side the chance to stand up. But Muhammad Kashif wasn't going to let the new-look lineup fire and he starred with the new ball, taking three early wickets and helping reduce the Blues to 4/23. Myles Smith (19) slightly steadied the ship before Jason Green (27) and Ben Strachan (25) got things ticking along and then Medway, down at number 10, made 23 not out late on. "It wasn't great to bat first but getting 159 was a good effort, I thought," he said. Newtown's chase began horribly as openers Jack Kempston and Syed Ali Raza departed without scoring and two quick wickets for Blake Smith (4/25) left the Tigers at 4/25. But Mat Skinner got his side back into the match and as long as the all-rounder was in the middle Newtown were in the hunt. Lachlan Strachan (1/33) eventually removed the Western Zone player for 41 and while Kashif made 28 late on it wasn't enough. "Blake bowled exceptionally well," Medway added. Macquarie next meets an RSL-Colts side which had plenty of reason to cheer on Saturday. Not only did they score a strong win over South Dubbo, but their minor premierships hopes received a boost when RSL-Whitney Cup leaders CYMS had their match washed out. While CYMS still earns points from its draw with Rugby, Colts continued to build momentum on Saturday ahead of the final two rounds of the regular season. Despite plenty of rain falling on Friday, Saturday's clash with Souths was dominated by the bat. Colts made an imposing 4/243 when batting first but Souths, as has been the case in recent weeks, showed a huge amount of fight in the chase. The Hornets may still be without a win this season but they've tested each team they've met in the second half of the season and captain Greg Rummans led from the front on Saturday. Rummans belted 76 off 55 at the top of the order to lay a strong platform, but when he was dismissed by Mitch Bower much of Souths' hope went with him. Souths finished at 7/215 while Bower claimed 3/25 for Colts in another successful day out. Earlier, opening bat Bower had top-scored for his side with 68 while Marty Jeffrey chipped in with 40 and Chris Morton smashed 53 not out from 36 balls late on to put his side in a commanding position. Henry Railz, who made a surprise return from Sydney to play for Souths, took 2/28 with the ball.

