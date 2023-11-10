Dubbo Regional Council had its November committee meetings on Thursday night.
Here are five quotes from meeting that summed up some of what was discussed.
xxx
Kim Rice-Harland chaperoned the Dubbo students on the exchange to Tokyo. Here's what she had to say about Minokamo.
"They say Disneyland is the happiest place on earth, but I sort of have to disagree. Now, I really believe Minokamo is the happiest place on earth," Ms Rice-Harland said.
"I've talked to so many Dubbo residents who have traveled to Minokamo as part of the Sister City exchange program and they all report it's the best experience of your life, and I have to agree."
xxx
The community will get the opportunity to name the New Dubbo Bridge, also referred to as the River Street Bridge. Councillor Pam Wells is hoping a traditional name will be chosen.
"I think it's a great idea that they're going to go to public consultation and I'm really hoping that there'll be consideration for there to be a traditional custodian name that go into the mix of the names that they'll potentially select from. It's really great that the community get the opportunity to name the bridge," she said.
xxx
Director Community, Culture and Places Craig Arms on the Macquarie Regional Library. From July to September, there were 78,407 items borrowed from the library, it include 17,233 ebooks, emagazines, efilms and eaudio.
"It's not a place where it's just books. The modern library caters for a whole range of of aspects of community involvement, certainly centred around books, but that comes in a range of formats and certainly the electronic form is growing, particularly with the younger demographic...," Mr Arms said.
"The modern library is a vibrant place to be."
xxx
The council has allocated $10,000 between four community organisations - ORISCON Dubbo, Dubbo and Districts Family History, University of the Third Age and Spare Parts in Wellington. There were another four groups who missed out on funding and councillor Shibli Chowdhury had an important message for them.
"I'll encourage those groups in future, when you apply, please make sure you have submitted all this paperwork because all of your activities you're doing for this community are very crucial," he said.
xxx
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey has acknowledged the council will need to increase rates in the future if services are to be maintained. But he said there was also work the council needed to be doing internally.
"I we are to continue to maintain a real level of services to the community, I'm sure that we are going to have to have the rate of increase above inflation. I don't think it's the right answer to say 'look, we've got cost pressures and therefore we are going to refuse services," Cr Ivey said.
"Reducing services is a real reduction in the benefit that we provide to the community. That shouldn't be what we should be looking at. We should be looking at ways we can improve efficiencies."
