Since the Peter McDonald Premiership began in 2022, the draw has been a massive talking point and one powerhouse club believes the proposed changes are a big step in the right direction.
On November 12, both Group 11 and Group 10 will hold their annual general meetings, with a proposal to be put forward to scrap the respective pools in favour of an all-in 14-round regular season.
Dubbo CYMS were one of the main clubs advocating for the Western-wide competition years ago and the defending premiers are in favour of the proposed new draw.
"I think they've sort of struck a good balance with the merging of Group 10 and 11 but still having your local derby," Dubbo CYMS president Nick Sykes said.
"It seems like a pretty fair draw to me playing everyone at least once during the year, it should be another very tight Peter McDonald Premiership."
If the proposal is successful, each of the 12 sides would play each other once while there would be a second meeting each year between local rivals such as Dubbo CYMS and Macquarie.
There would also be two extra games which will played during the year depending on where your respective side finished the season before.
For many looking from the outside, it seems the proposed draw would even up the competition.
Just two months after taking out two of the four premierships on grand final day, the dust has settled on the 2023 season and all eyes are on the new year.
In his first year as club president, Sykes believes the Fishies' success wouldn't have been possible had it not been for the people behind the scenes who helped get the club in a position to succeed.
"It was definitely a successful year with the two premierships and all four grades making the finals," he said.
"It was just an enjoyable year, we had a lot of helpers chipping in. Many hands might light work and it was a good year to be involved with the club.
"Everyone had a good time and it was successful off the field as well as on it."
On the field in 2024, there will be no denying every side will lift a little bit extra when playing Dubbo CYMS.
Talented youngster Kyjuan Crawford has also left the club, signing for Macquarie.
With the core of their club still remaining, Sykes said they will continue to look at ways they can build on the past 12 months.
"Like everyone, we just want to get a bit better each year," he said.
"That has definitely kicked off already for next year so hopefully we can keep improving as a club."
