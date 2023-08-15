Skills and stories are being shared during a two-week visit from a pair of professional gardeners from Japan.
Yasuhiro Kondoh and Susumu Morita are from Minokamo, Dubbo's sister city, and arrived on August 6.
Gardners from Minokomo have been visiting each year since the garden was first gifted 21 years ago, with the exception of three years during the COVID-19 pandemic when they were unable to.
Mr Kondo and Mr Morita arrived in Dubbo as the students from Minokamo flew home following their exchange visit.
The pair are visiting the Shoyoen Japanese Garden at Elizabeth Park while at Dubbo and they will instruct both paid and volunteer garden workers on correct techniques for maintaining the authenticity and quality of the area.
Dubbo Regional Council's manager recreation and open space, Ian McAlister, welcomed the pair and said their expertise was invaluable.
"The Shoyoen Garden was first gifted to Dubbo by our sister city Minokamo, Japan back in 2002. As part of that gift each year we bring out a gardener from Japan to do an audit on the garden," he said.
"While they are here there is the opportunity for staff to be trained in Japanese gardening techniques allowing us to maintain the authenticity of the garden."
The pair went on a walk of the Japanese garden with council staff when they arrived to see what could be done better. They then developed a program of work to be focused on during their two-week stay.
"This year we are focusing on pruning the black and red pines and making sure they are appropriately shaped. By pruning the branches and tying them with bamboo string they are forcing them to grow down," Mr McAlister said.
"The garden has been designed with a lot of thought and expertise and Dubbo is fortunate to have the relationship with Minokamo."
The garden was first designed in 2002 by students from the Kamo Agricultural and Forestry High School and the 20th anniversary of the first sod turning at the Shoyoen Japanese Gardens was celebrated last year.
