Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council

Gardeners from Minokamo working at Dubbo's Shoyoen Japanese Garden

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 15 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Skills and stories are being shared during a two-week visit from a pair of professional gardeners from Japan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.