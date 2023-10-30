Crimes need to be reported to ensure there are adequate police resources, says Dubbo councillor Matt Wright.
Cr Wright raised his concerns about crimes going unreported at the October Dubbo Regional Council meeting.
It came after councillor Josh Black put forward his motion which included mayor Mathew Dickerson writing to the NSW Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism to implement a 24 hour police station in Wellington.
Cr Black said Dubbo and Wellington residents shouldn't have to put up with high crime rates.
The latest Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data puts Dubbo at least double the NSW average in nine major categories.
When comparing the rate of incidents per 100,000 people, Dubbo's break and enters to non-dwellings are 5.4 times the NSW average.
In the 12 months to June 2023, there were 315 reported incidents of break and enters to non-dwellings, such as businesses, reported to police.
It's a steep increase from the 184 that were reported in Dubbo in the preceding 12 months.
Break-ins to Dubbo homes are also high. In the 12 months to June 2023 there were 575 break and enters reported, the equivalent of 11 every week.
It puts Dubbo at 4.5 times the NSW average.
Above average statistics have also been reported for domestic violence-related assault, non-domestic violence-related assault, sexual offences, motor vehicle thefts, steal from motor vehicle, steal from retail store and malicious damage to property.
However, councillor Jess Gough said "the people of Wellington do not feel like they can go to the police and report everything that happens".
She said more police were needed to account for the influx of people the renewable energy projects had brought to Wellington.
But Cr Wright said it could not happen unless people were contacting the police.
"For police to build an evidence-based case on growing numbers in a certain area it absolutely relies on the community to report crime," he said.
"It's a cycle. Communities are part of this as well. They do need to put their hand up, they need to report that crime, build those case statistics up so that we can push forward and support that case for a 24 hour police station," he said.
In his motion, Cr Black also called for an audit of the police numbers across the Dubbo local government area, and for the vacant positions to be filled "immediately".
He said across NSW there were 1350 vacant positions.
"Once you have a look at all the police officers who are not in their actual positions on various forms of leave, it's nearly 3000 positions unfilled each day. We need the police minister to fill all the positions immediately in the Dubbo LGA," Cr Black said.
"I'm not too worried about what happens in other parts of the state. Fill the vacant positions here, please."
Cr Black said something needed to be done to break the circle of crime.
