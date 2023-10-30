Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Dubbo councillor Matt Wright says report crime to get more police

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
October 31 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Crimes need to be reported to ensure there are adequate police resources, says Dubbo councillor Matt Wright.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.