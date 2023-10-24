Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo's Hindu community celebrate Navaratri festival with Garba

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 24 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's one of the biggest events on the Hindu calendar and, for devotees in the central west, Dubbo has become known as the place to celebrate it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.