A little bit of magic was added into storytime at the Dubbo library on Monday.
On October 23, the Dubbo branch of the Macquarie Regional Library hosted a family storytime with the cast of Possum Magic.
The attendees of all ages were able to hear the well-known story of Hush and Grandma Poss.
It was held in partnership with the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
This year marks the 40th birthday of Mem Fox and Julie Vivas' beloved picture book.
There were five performances of Monkey Baa's Possum Magic held the DRTCC. The four school performances all quickly sold out.
