Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Possum Magic coming to the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
October 4 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For more than 40 years beloved characters Grandma Poss and Hush have held a place in our homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.