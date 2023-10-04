For more than 40 years beloved characters Grandma Poss and Hush have held a place in our homes.
Now the characters from Mem Fox and Julie Vivas' picture book Possum Magic will come to life on stage at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
Possum Magic has been adapted for the stage by Monkey Baa's Eva Di Cesare and Sandie Eldridge.
After a sold-out national tour in 2019, Monkey Baa artistic director Ms Di Cesare said she was thrilled to bring Possum Magic back to regional areas like Dubbo.
"We hope the young people of the Central West and their families delight in this shared magical experience that Possum Magic provides," she said.
"To be able to share our beautiful production of Possum Magic on the 40th anniversary of Mem Fox and Julie Vivas' gorgeous story is a dream come true for us."
There are five performances of Possum Magic coming to the DRTCC. The four school performances all quickly sold out.
However, tickets are still available for the family performances on Monday, October 23 at 6.30pm.
DRTCC manager Linda Christof said she encouraged families to take advantage of the warmer weather and daylight saving hours to have an enjoyable night out with the kids.
The show runs for 50 minutes.
Ms Christof said it was suitable for three to eight-year-olds and their adults.
Tickets can be booked online through drtcc.com.au, by visit the theatre box office or by calling (02) 6801 4378.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.