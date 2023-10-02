Parks, schools and up to 5500 new homes could be constructed in the north-west of Dubbo, but nearby residents are not happy.
Dubbo Regional Council has published its development control plan for the north-west urban release area.
The north-west precinct is spread across almost 375 hectares, about two kilometres from the central business district. It's projected the area to be home to up to 15,000 residents in the future.
The area will have "high-quality roads and innovative housing alongside retail and commercial services, a hierarchy of new roads and active transport connections, and well-connected open spaces", according to the plan.
It has been designed with a range of low to high density housing - including seniors housing. It will also feature a village centre with "a range of commercial, mixed use, and potential education (primary and secondary school) development opportunities designed to provide for the needs of local residents within walking and cycling distance from home".
However, concerns have been raised by nearby residents about a walkway between Chifley Drive, Thompson Street to the Serisier Bridge, and the Dubbo central business district.
Speaking at the September council meeting, Mark Stacey said the walkway and cycleway would be a "hotspot for anti-social behaviour". He pointed out the numerous walkways that had been closed by the council in the past 10 years for that very reason.
"I do not see that the connectivity should outweigh a person's safety," he said.
Mr Stacey, as well as some of the other residents who made submissions, called for a pedestrian walkway to be constructed along the River Street bridge instead.
Councillor Josh Black supported the residents in removing the walkway from the plan.
"I really think there's a potential for this to go a bit pear shaped with what we've seen in other laneways around Dubbo. I can see why the people of Chifley Drive might not be so enamoured about having a walkway imposed on them, even with the best of intentions," he said.
However, Cr Black was unable to convince all of his fellow councillors to change the development control plan.
Councillor Wright said he acknowledged the concerns of the residents, however a path along the River Street bridge connecting to the new precinct was not guaranteed.
"There's been some pretty extensive consultation with experts much smarter than me with respect to this sort of topic and they've indicated that connectivity within existing subdivisions is a an important aspect in the success of new subdivisions," he said.
