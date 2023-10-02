Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council
Council

Council approves north-west plans, residents unhappy about walkway

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
October 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo councillor Josh Black says the walkway has the potential to turn "pear shaped". Picture by Belinda Soole
Dubbo councillor Josh Black says the walkway has the potential to turn "pear shaped". Picture by Belinda Soole

Parks, schools and up to 5500 new homes could be constructed in the north-west of Dubbo, but nearby residents are not happy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.