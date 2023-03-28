After receiving 19 submissions for the draft North-West Urban Release Area Precinct Plan, Dubbo Regional Council has made some changes to the original plan.
Proposed zones, conceptual future roads and grid layouts have now been removed from the Precinct Plan and will be reviewed at future planning proposal stages.
More green corridors and open space areas have been proposed to maximise preservation of the natural environment, as these areas will more readily support planting and tree canopy, due to presence of ground water.
These updates have been made to reflect the concerns of the public and NSW State Agencies.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said it was an area where planning can be done properly and in an a proactive way.
"It will help to develop an area which could be a model for accommodation and development of housing and associated infrastructure centres," he said.
"The idea of being able to stand back with a group and say this is how we want to plan it, we want a range of high density, low density, different residential housing, we want green spaces, we want access.
"Community can engage and be happy with where they live and I think that's really good."
Councillor Josh Black said after looking at the updated draft layout, he found it definitely looked more green with more recreation areas proposed.
"This is a good thing and most importantly it links up so people can move along the green space to the shops and get back to their house and go to the sporting areas and down to the river and so from that point of view, that looks a whole lot better in this layout," he said.
Council received a grant for strategic planning work of $155,000 from the State Government Department of Planning and Environment in addition to the project being identified in the Growth Planning budget.
This funding will now enable the completion of stage one of the River Street West collector road from the Newell Highway (River Street Bridge) to Bunglegumbie Road.
This section of the road will connect access to the precinct to realise further housing development whilst maintaining the operational integrity of Bunglegumbie Road and Thompson Street.
At the ordinary council meeting on March 24, the council voted to undertake further consultation with landowners and those who made a submission as part of the precinct plan development process.
The draft precinct plan will then again be submitted to council for consideration to endorse.
You can find the draft precinct plan on Dubbo Regional Council's website.
