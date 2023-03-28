Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council makes changes to draft North-West precinct plan

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
Updated March 29 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 10:00am
Dubbo Regional Council members discuss a North West Precinct draft plan tabled this month. File picture
After receiving 19 submissions for the draft North-West Urban Release Area Precinct Plan, Dubbo Regional Council has made some changes to the original plan.

