"Unreal" is the way Connor Etcell describes the 370-kilometre run he and his two best mates undertook to raise money for mental health - and the final tally exceeded their expectations.
The Dubbo trio aimed to raise $10,000, but at time of publication had amassed over $13,300, for the Black Dog Foundation, to make a positive change in mental health research, education and innovation.
Mr Etcell, together with Matt Bridges and Cameron Longhurst, took a week off work to run from Newcastle to Dubbo, with overnight stops along the way.
They ran into Dubbo on Friday, March 24 and on Saturday they finished their journey, running to meet family and friends at Sandy Beach.
"Running through Dubbo there were lots of people who were honking at us and supporting us as we went down and we had a fair turnout at the end of the run," Mr Etcell told the Daily Liberal.
He estimated around 100 people were there, with many more having honked their horns and cheered them on along the way from Newcastle.
The cause is one close to the heart of Mr Etcell, who came up with the idea of undertaking the Black Dog run.
"[Mental health] has always been a big thing with me and I struggled with my mental health for a long time and didn't open up," Mr Etcell said.
"In the last year I've been doing that [opening up] more and I have a lot of close friends - and I had a lot of personal things to get through.
"This run was a smashing point to say, it's getting better, and to reach out for help, and to help people, and for others to do the same."
Mr Etcell said he thought the community was so willing to support the boys because of the importance of raising awareness about mental health, and the number of people in the community who have been affected by it.
"It affects a lot of people these days and I think everyone was pretty happy to jump on board around it. People started to see what we were doing was a really good thing," he said.
He thanked everyone who donated to the fundraiser: "We did the run but we couldn't do it without everyone else, it was very greatly appreciated to everyone who donated and honked on the way past and turned up at the finish."
He said the honking "really lifted" the team's spirits when their legs were "hurting".
What's next for the trio?
Well, this isn't the first time the boys have raised money for a good cause - having grown mullets for mental health last year - and apparently it won't be the last charity act they perform.
"We do have some other stuff planned. We're definitely going to do another charity fundraiser thing," Mr Etcell said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Anything with a good meaning behind it, when the money is going to the right place, I'm more than happy to take time and effort out of my life and the mental health thing was close to home ... but there are a lot of charities close to ours and our families' hearts we'd like to go out of our way to raise money for."
In undertaking the run, the boy's message was: "It ain't weak to speak".
Mr Etcell added: "Take time out of your day to help other people. We took a week off work and raised $13,000 - and I think that's worthwhile. Take time out of your life to help others - it's definitely worth it."
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.