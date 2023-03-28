Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Heritage-listed Wellington Hotel to be transformed into co-living space for farm workers

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 28 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wellington Hotel could be transformed into accommodation for poultry farm workers. Picture supplied
The Wellington Hotel could be transformed into accommodation for poultry farm workers. Picture supplied

A historic hotel in Wellington - once a popular meeting place for travellers making their way inland from Sydney - is set to be transformed into co-living accommodation for farm workers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.