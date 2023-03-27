It might be because of COVID, or it might be because of the cost-of-living crisis, but businesses in Dubbo are networking more than ever before - and the annual golf day is no exception.
This is according to Chamber executive officer, Brittany Sultana, who is preparing to host 90 people from businesses around the region for a sold-our event of golf, drinks and a yarn - all for a good cause.
This year, the annual golf day will raise funds for the Tie Dye Project, which donates money to cancer research.
Ms Sultana said local businesses had been throwing themselves behind the Chamber and its fundraising events in the past 12 months, with many get-togethers selling-out more quickly than ever before.
"It's great to see businesses willing to go out and network together and have a great day out - treat their staff, raise their morale," Ms Sultana told the Daily Liberal.
"People are still willing to give through charities, they're very generous. Everyone is strapped for cash and they still find it in there to give a little, which is lovely.
"For us, it means people are grabbing traction from our events and that's lovely - that's what we're here for, giving businesses opportunities to learn and network."
The Chamber expects to raise around $850 for the Tie Dye project, which was created by Australian Diamond Amy Parmenter in 2017 after her mother died of cancer.
Ms Parmenter then teamed-up with Dubbo cancer survivor Molly Croft in 2019 after meeting her at the Westmead Children's Telethon when the then 12-year-old tie-dye enthusiast, was undergoing treatment for an aggressive cancer, Osteosarcoma.
Ms Croft will be joining the event to chat about the charity and Ms Sultana expects business to give generously, following on from a top fundraising effort in 2022 when players raised $1776 for then-new children's charity Country Hope.
"There's always an emotional part of it, the charity raffle and the charity donation," Ms Sultana said.
The players will tee-off at the Dubbo Golf Club 11am and lunch packs will be served on the green. They will play through the day until around 4pm when they will join together for drinks and nibbles afterwards.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
