Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Good News

Dubbo Chamber of Commerce golf day to raise money for Tie Dye Project

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated March 28 2023 - 9:02am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Lumley, Brett Hoyle, Justin Sultana and Jaeson Semmler at the 2022 Chamber golf day which raised money for Country Hope. Picture supplied
Nick Lumley, Brett Hoyle, Justin Sultana and Jaeson Semmler at the 2022 Chamber golf day which raised money for Country Hope. Picture supplied

It might be because of COVID, or it might be because of the cost-of-living crisis, but businesses in Dubbo are networking more than ever before - and the annual golf day is no exception.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.