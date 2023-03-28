Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Yeoval's Royalla Shorthorn Stud to compete at Sydney Royal Easter Show 2023

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated March 28 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Job, Sam Parish, Sue Job and Neilson Job after winning at the interbreed title at Rockhampton two years ago. Picture supplied
Nicholas Job, Sam Parish, Sue Job and Neilson Job after winning at the interbreed title at Rockhampton two years ago. Picture supplied

They've been named best in the world twice, and won grand champion at the Sydney Royal Easter Show ten times, and now Yeoval's famed Royalla shorthorn cattle are heading back to Sydney with more blue ribbons in their sights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.