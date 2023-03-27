Daily Liberal
Brian Coggan convicted in Dubbo Local Court for stealing Angus steers and heifers

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated March 28 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 10:00am
Dubbo labourer convicted after stealing livestock from a neighbouring property. Picture by Belinda Soole, inset picture via Unsplash
A fence labourer has fronted court for stealing cattle after being fed up with the neighbour's cows trespassing onto his property.

