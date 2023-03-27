Daily Liberal
Dominic Turk to serve jail term for carrying gel blaster and prohibited drugs

By Court Reporter
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:15pm
Unauthorised firearm and drugs found in motorcycle rider's bag after police pursuit. File picture

A 29-year-old has been imprisoned after he was found with a gel blaster and three kinds of illegal drugs on his person.

