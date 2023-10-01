Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

EnergyCo slammed for Central West Orana REZ transmission line project

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 2 2023 - 8:35am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Central west landowners are "furious" that compulsory acquisitions for energy transmission infrastructure are forging ahead before the project has even been approved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.