Dubbo's annual spring clean is just around the corner.
The kerbside bulky rubbish collection will start on October 9 with the south-east collection zone.
It will be followed by the north-east from October 16, west from October 23 and central south from November 6.
Bulky rubbish collection in Wellington and the villages - Nanima, Euchareena, Stuart Town, Mumbil, Dripstone, Wellington Caves and North Yeoval - will run from November 13 to 17.
It will be followed by rural east - Bodangora, Cadonia Estate, Ponto Falls, Geurie, Wongarbon, Firgrove Estate and residences located outside the 50kph and 60kph speed zones with a regular Friday collection day - from November 20.
And finally the rural zone - Elong Elong, Ballimore, Richmond Estate, Brocklehurst, Mogriguy, Eumungerie and residences located outside the 50/60kph speed zone within all collection areas excluding those usually collected on Fridays - from November 27.
Residents can put up to one box-trailer load of rubbish out for collection.
The rubbish should be put on the kerb no more than seven days before the collection date.
Those who put their rubbish out early, have prohibited items such as hazardous waste, liquids, batteries, building waste or industrial truck or tractor items, or have bulky items that are too large or heavy, will be issued with a Bulky rubbish notification slip.
More than two mattresses or four passenger tyres are not permitted.
Council may issue an infringement of up to $2000 to anyone who does not remove their excess rubbish after receiving the slip.
More information about the upcoming kerbside bulky waste collection service, including maps of the new zones, can be found on the Dubbo Regional Council website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.