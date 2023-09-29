Two-hundred and forty kilometres of power lines, 14 switching stations, two energy hubs and one maintenance station.
These are just some of the components of an ambitious proposal to connect the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) to the state's electricity grid, revealed in an environmental impact statement for the project.
NSW energy minister Penny Sharpe said the lodgement of the environmental impact statement is an important milestone for the REZ, the first in the state to reach this stage.
"The lodgement of the environmental impact statement demonstrates our commitment to ensuring NSW households, businesses and industry can access clean, affordable and reliable energy as coal-fired power stations retire," Ms Sharpe said.
"It shows the NSW government is getting the roadmap to renewables back on track, so we can ensure there is enough renewable energy to replace ageing coal-fired power stations."
The environmental impact statement - which went on exhibition on Thursday, September 28 - is the result of more than two years of technical studies and community consultation.
It reveals details about the energy transmission project and includes an assessment of potential impacts on agriculture, roads, biodiversity, water resources and community infrastructure.
The massive project - which extends from Elong Elong in the west to Cassilis in the east and Wollar in the south - includes the construction of:
Once complete, the 20,000 square-kilometre Central West Orana REZ will deliver enough electricity to power 1.4 million homes.
Transmission and generation projects in the zone will deliver up to $10 billion in private investment to the region and around 5000 jobs at the peak of construction.
"The Central-West Orana transmission project will be capable of connecting at least three gigawatts of renewable energy generated by wind and solar projects, which is enough to power a quarter of the state's energy demand," Ms Sharpe said.
"We will be working closely with communities through the Environmental Impact Statement process."
The environmental impact statement will remain on exhibition through the state planning portal until October 25. Submissions can be made online.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.