A new switching station at Wollar to connect the project to the existing 500-kilovolt transmission network.

Around 90 kilometres of 500-kilovolt transmission lines to connect two energy hubs to the existing NSW transmission network via the new Wollar switching station.

Energy hubs at Merotherie and Elong Elong to connect renewable energy generation projects within the Central-West Orana REZ to the 500-kilovolt network infrastructure.

Around 150 kilometres of single circuit, double circuit and twin double circuit 330-kilovolt transmission lines

Thirteen switching stations along the 330-kilovolt network at Cassilis, Coolah, Leadville, Merotherie, Tallawang, Dunedoo, Cobbora and Goolma.

Underground fibre optic communication cables along the 330-kilovolt and 500-kilovolt transmission lines between the energy hubs and switching stations.

Construction of microwave repeater sites at locations along the alignment, and off the alignment at Botobolar, to provide a link between the project and the transmission network

A maintenance facility within the Merotherie Energy Hub.

Establishment of new and upgrade of existing access tracks for transmission lines, energy hubs and switching hubs.