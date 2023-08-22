These projects are strategically located within the CWO REZ across three LGAs but not all are technically part of the CWO REZ. Only projects that connect to the new transmission lines are part of the REZ but the non-REZ projects are also of great importance. There are 26 projects in our region that will connect to existing infrastructure with 4.3GW of capacity, and an additional 11 projects that will connect to the new transmission lines accounting for 7.2GW. This careful planning enhances the ability to contribute widely to the state's energy demands.