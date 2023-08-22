I have often talked about the incredible potential of the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (CWO REZ) and the transformative effects it is poised to have on our Local Government Area (LGA) and the state of New South Wales. I want to share some numbers with you that highlight this potential.
Our region stands at the forefront of a renewable energy revolution, home to 37 projects that account for an astounding 11.5GW of peak capacity. This involves 26 different proponents who have shown commitment to shaping a sustainable future.
The breakdown of these projects paints a promising picture: seven battery projects with 2.3GW of peak output, 22 solar projects producing 4.2GW at peak, and eight wind projects boasting 4.9GW of peak production. Our region's diversity in renewable energy sources will further ensure reliability in our energy grid.
These projects are strategically located within the CWO REZ across three LGAs but not all are technically part of the CWO REZ. Only projects that connect to the new transmission lines are part of the REZ but the non-REZ projects are also of great importance. There are 26 projects in our region that will connect to existing infrastructure with 4.3GW of capacity, and an additional 11 projects that will connect to the new transmission lines accounting for 7.2GW. This careful planning enhances the ability to contribute widely to the state's energy demands.
The readiness of these projects varies: seven are already operational (0.6GW), 13 are in development (4.1GW), and 17 are at the planning stage (6.8GW). These stages reflect the phased approach that ensures sustainable growth and integration into the existing power grid and also ensures a construction workforce will be needed for many years.
I am particularly excited to say that the biggest benefactor in the CWO REZ is the Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) LGA which will host 18 projects with 5.5GW of capacity.
Now, let's talk about the state-wide impact. With New South Wales consuming 68TWh of power each year, the CWO REZ's estimated production of 28.3TWh per year represents a significant contribution. Assuming a 30 per cent capacity factor for solar and a 40 per cent capacity factor for wind, we are looking at meeting 42 per cent of the state's overall needs.
What does this mean for us? A sustainable future, less reliance on fossil fuels, and an energised local economy with jobs and opportunities galore. We are not just laying down a path for ourselves but for generations to come. In short, the CWO REZ has the potential to transform the economy of DRC and, in particular, the Wellington area.
Our region's natural resources, the dedication of our project proponents, and the unwavering support from our community are putting us at the helm of the renewable energy wave. Together, we are writing a remarkable chapter in Dubbo's history.
