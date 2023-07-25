When discussing soccer (die-hard fans can insert the word "football" here) David Beckham's name invariably enters the conversation. Globally recognised, Beckham's fame isn't quite matched by his statistics compared to lesser-known names.
Peter Shilton, for instance, made 125 appearances for England. Harry Kane scored 58 goals for the national team. At 17 years and 75 days, Theo Walcott is the youngest to debut for England; Bobby Moore and Billy Wright top the captaincy chart with 90 each and Stanley Matthews (22 years 229 days) has the longest career.
Expand past English soccer and another well-known name, Cristiano Ronaldo, has numbers to back up his fame. He has the most appearances (200) and the most goals (123) internationally.
So, why does Beckham's celebrity seemingly outstrip his on-field records? There isn't a singular answer. Yet, a particular conversation I had years ago offers a unique lens through which to view his popularity.
A photographer, who had moved from London to Sydney, once shared with me his professional experiences with high-profile personalities, including Beckham. He painted a picture of Beckham that, while devoid of the typical glitz and glamour associated with celebrities, was profoundly impactful. Beckham's reliability, professionalism and cooperative demeanour during photoshoots weren't just impressive; they were unparalleled. Over time, such commendable traits solidified his reputation among sponsors, further catalysing his ascent as a global brand. While this might be a mere fragment of the Beckham enigma, it provides a telling testament to the power of consistency and professionalism.
Drawing a parallel from Beckham's ethos brings me to some recent developments in our region. We are part of the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ). Our association with the REZ wasn't a product of active choice. Nor did we have a say in its initial 3-gigawatt capacity. Yet, much like Beckham's approach to his career, our region approached the once-in-a-generation REZ opportunity with enthusiasm, adaptability and a keen collaborative spirit.
Our primary focus was straightforward: tap into this monumental opportunity to bring about a transformative economic change for our region. While optimising benefits for our residents is our primary focus, hearing concerns within our community is also critical. The fruits of our proactive engagement became evident when the government, in a recent announcement, revealed plans to double our REZ's capacity to 6GW, potentially doubling our economic benefits. Although official communications did not specifically credit our harmonious relationship with the government for this expansion, one can't help but draw correlations.
David Beckham's legacy is much more than his free-kicks or hairstyles. It's built on professionalism, adaptability and a commitment to mutual growth. Similarly, our region's progression with the REZ underscores the significance of collaboration, adaptability and positive engagement. In both narratives, there's a lesson to be learned - success often comes to those who are willing to work together for the greater good.
