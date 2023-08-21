Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council

Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders says modular housing will stem regional shortage

By Dugald Saunders
August 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders has been calling for people to support the return of the seniors travel card. Picture supplied
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders has been calling for people to support the return of the seniors travel card. Picture supplied

Regional communities across NSW are suffering from a double shortage blow. It's a catch twenty-two between needing more workers across the board and needing more accommodation to house them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.