Regional communities across NSW are suffering from a double shortage blow. It's a catch twenty-two between needing more workers across the board and needing more accommodation to house them.
Whichever way you look at it, one problem cannot be fixed without solving the other, especially when housing in regional areas is becoming both unaffordable and unavailable to those on medium to low incomes.
Modular housing is one of my big ticket items as NSW Nationals Leader, and it's one of the main solutions we need to look at to stem the regional housing shortage.
It provides a real opportunity to activate some of our struggling rural communities because it can be used as a short, medium and long term fix.
***
I am urging everyone to sign the petition to help save the Regional Seniors Travel Card!
After cutting off applications for the card in July, Labor recently announced a four cents per litre reduction in fuel for seniors at United service stations.
This is a weak attempt to compensate eligible seniors, and the most genuine sign so far that Labor plans on cutting the Regional Seniors Travel Card in September's Budget.
An eligible senior with a vehicle that has a 60-litre fuel tank would save $2.40 each time they fill it from empty, and would need to do that 105 times a year in order to save more than the $250 they do with our Regional Seniors Travel Card. That's basically twice a week.
Labor should keep the Regional Seniors Travel Card because it was a good program that made a meaningful difference to the lives of elderly residents in our regional communities.
Sign the petition: www.savethetravelcard.com.au
***
Applications are now open for the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program, providing local organisations the opportunity to apply for funding of between $50,000 and $250,000 to cover the cost of construction, alteration, renovation, completion, and fit-out of buildings and community infrastructure that benefits regional communities.
This is a great chance for local organisations to seek funding for a project to provide long-term tangible benefits to the community.
Previous successful projects include the refurbishment of the Lady Cutler Southeast training nets, the installation of five grandstands at the Morris Park Motorsports complex, as well as the purchase of a back-up power generator for West Dubbo Bowling Club to set up an emergency evacuation site.
***
I have a number of free boxes of COVID Rapid Antigen Tests, containing 10 tests each, available from my office. They have an expiry date of August 2023, so they are for immediate use!
Please feel free to call in and pick some up at 1/ 18 Talbragar Street, Dubbo, 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.
