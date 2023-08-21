Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business

Squadron Energy's proposed Dubbo Firming Power Station on exhibition

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated August 21 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A proposed firming power station could support up to 150 construction jobs in Dubbo and another five operational positions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.