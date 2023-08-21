A proposed firming power station could support up to 150 construction jobs in Dubbo and another five operational positions.
Squadron Energy's proposed Dubbo Firming Power Station is currently on public exhibition.
The $190 million station will consist of a dual fuel 64 megawatt power plant and up to 20 megawatt hydrogen electrolysis plant.
Dubbo Firming Power Station's senior project developer Jeff Allen said the proposed firming power station was capable of using hydrogen, biofuels and hydrogen gas blends.
"Generation from this project will be used to firm renewable energy generation," Mr Allen said.
"While our pipeline of wind, solar and storage projects will enable us to provide 90 to 95 per cent renewable electricity, our firming projects like the Dubbo Firming Power Station will supply the remaining five to 10 per cent."
Squadron Energy has more than two gigawatts of renewable energy projects in construction or operation, including the Crudine Ridge Wind Farm near Mudgee. It has another 20 gigawatts of renewable, storage and firming projects in the development pipeline, such as the Uungula Wind Farm near Wellington.
"[The Dubbo Firming Power Station] is an integral part of the Squadron Energy vision as it supports Australia's energy transition and seeks to "firm" green power purchase agreement capabilities to satisfy changing customer needs," the environmental impact statement on the project states.
The plan for the station is to operate on biofuel and natural gas with hydrogen blends in the short to emdium term and then transition to 100 per cent hydrogen and biofuel systems.
It will ensure the electricity supply can be maintained, regardless of the weather.
The Dubbo Firming Power Station is expected to be operational in the second half of 2025.
Further information is available by contacting the Dubbo Firming Power Station project team on 0427 171 985, or at info@dubbofirmingpowerstation.com.au.
To read the environmental impact statement or make a submission on the project head to the NSW Government Major Projects website. Submissions are open until September 5, 2023.
Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
