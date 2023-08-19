Daily Liberal
Rebel Wilson visits Blayney and region looking for movie location

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
August 20 2023 - 9:00am
Villagers were shocked to see Rebel Wilson in Blayney on Wednesday, but it's a sight they might get used to, if the A-lister chooses the region for her next film.

