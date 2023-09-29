The future of the former Dubbo City Bowling Club site is uncertain after a land swap between Dubbo RSL and Dubbo Regional Council folded.
On September 15 2020, Dubbo RSL and the council entered into a deed to swap the former Dubbo City Bowling Club site and about 3.3 hectares of land in Keswick estate.
At the time, the RSL Club said the site would be used to construct a second RSL Club, as well as sporting fields to accommodate cricket, rugby league and tennis.
However, Dubbo RSL has issued the council with a notice of rescission for the land swap, stating the council had not fulfilled its obligations.
The council's chief executive officer Murray Wood said the council had not completed an access road to the site by the agreed-upon date.
Mr Wood said there were other road works that were a higher priority, and although the RSL Club had been informed the road work would be delayed, they proceeded with the rescission.
Now, councillor Josh Black wants the council to consider purchasing the former bowling club site.
He said there were plans to develop a cultural precinct in that area and the site could be put to "really good strategic use".
Councillor Damien Mahon said the council should do whatever it could to secure it.
The site is currently being used as a hub for NSW Rugby. There's also a room rented to Dubbo Filmmakers.
Mr Wood said the Keswick parcel of land that has been returned to the council's ownership had been zoned for housing. He said a masterplan was being developed to plot out what the area would look like.
A report is expected to go before the council in October with an overview of what the former bowling club site could be used for, as well as possible purchase options.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.