Amanda Hillhouse didn't want to accept help for her sick boy P.J. until she was left with no other choice.
The Armatree resident and P.J.'s dad, Bruce, were facing a challenging time after their son - now 17 months old - was diagnosed with laryngomalacia - an abnormality of the voice box that leads to the inward collapse of the airway when air is drawn into the lungs.
Little P.J. needed to be transported to Westmead Hospital for an operation when he was only eight weeks old, which would have taken Ms Hillhouse six hours by road.
She was offered a flight by charity Little Wings, but she was hesitant to accept it.
"I didn't feel like I was entitled to it. I didn't accept it. I thought it would be too much paperwork, and I can't read and write. I didn't know what the process was," Ms Hillhouse told the Daily Liberal.
Then, her car broke down.
"I thought I was taking more than I was entitled to. Then my car broke down and I really needed [their help]. It's hard enough trying to find a babysitter for one child let alone two, and my 12-year-old has ADHD," Ms Hillhouse said.
Little Wings is a non-profit organisation that provides free flight and ground transport services for seriously ill children in rural and regional NSW, ACT and QLD so they can attend medical appointments in major cities.
All pilots and drivers volunteer their time and skills.
Ms Hillhouse and little P.J. have now been to Westmead on two occasions for procedures and tests associated with P.J.'s laryngomalacia, the second time when he was eight months.
The first time Ms Hillhouse and P.J. needed to fly, there was no Little Wings flight available so the organisation booked and paid for a commercial flight for the duo.
"The guys are absolutely amazing and I cannot thank them enough. The second time we went down, I was able to take Billy Jack, my 12-year-old," Ms Hillhouse said.
"They couldn't take us in Ronald McDonald House so I stayed at my friend's house and they picked me up from her house and drove me back to the airport.
"If I won a million dollars I would probably donate the lot to them. What they do out here, I don't think they realise [precisely what a difference they are making] for families out here."
Ms Hillhouse said, if Little Wings hadn't stepped in when they did, she might have had to cancel P.J.'s operation.
She thanked her Little Wings drivers and pilots by name, as well as the head of Little Wings.
"Adam has been a pilot for 15 years. And he volunteers, not just flying, he will drive too," she said.
"Edward was training when we went down the first time. Then there was Damian and he looked like he just came out of school but he was great. They don't make you feel like you owe them. The way they act is like they are getting paid for it.
"The CEO Clare, she is beautiful. She knew my car was off the road. She came out with a little gift bag, and a $200 gift voucher to help with fuel when it was back on the road. Like they don't give enough, then to give that. I nearly cried. I just can't express my gratitude enough."
Little Wings is hosting a fundraising event, the Raise the Wings Dubbo RSL Dinner on Saturday, October 27. Tickets are $120 and there is a three-course dinner, entertainment, raffles, auctions and heartfelt stories from families whose lives have been touched by the organisation.
Dubbo RSL general manager said the venue had been a "big supporter" of Little Wings for many years.
IN OTHER NEWS
"From babies to kids from families that cannot afford the trip to Sydney for doctors and hospitalisation Little Wings make it happen," he said.
Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson said: "Join us as we raise our wings and uplift the spirits of those who need it most."
Find out more at https://tinyurl.com/2hwbvten
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.