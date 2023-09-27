Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Crime

Ten people charged in crackdown on drug supply in Dubbo

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 27 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over 180 charges have been laid on ten people in Dubbo and Wellington following an investigation into drug supply. Picture supplied
Over 180 charges have been laid on ten people in Dubbo and Wellington following an investigation into drug supply. Picture supplied

Over 180 charges have been laid on ten people in Dubbo and Wellington following an investigation into drug supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.