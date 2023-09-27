Over 180 charges have been laid on ten people in Dubbo and Wellington following an investigation into drug supply.
In September, detectives attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established Strike Force Summit to investigate the supply of drugs in Dubbo and the surrounding areas.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators - assisted by the Western Region Enforcement Squad and the Dog Unit - executed seven search warrants at homes in Dubbo and Wellington from 7:00am, on Tuesday, September 26.
During the searches, police seized four firearms, methylamphetamine, MDMA, heroin, cannabis, mobile phones, cash and two motorbikes. The seized items will be forensically examined.
Police arrested eight men and two women who were all taken to Dubbo Police Station.
Orana Mid-Western Police District Crime Manager, detective chief Inspector Paul Stephens said the arrests are the result of an outstanding investigation by the criminal investigators based in Dubbo.
"We have listened to the concerns of the community regarding the supply of prohibited drugs and taken strong action by charging numerous community members with serious criminal offences," DCI Stephens said.
"Investigations have not finished, rather this is the start of an ongoing campaign against drug suppliers in the Dubbo community."
If you suspect a person in your community is supplying prohibited drugs, contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Investigators welcome information from the community regarding the description of vehicles used to courier drugs, the identity of people who are suspected of supplying drugs and the names of those people who are suspected of buying drugs.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.