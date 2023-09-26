The scene is set for a delightful Zoo Ball early next month to raise funds for the work of the Taronga Western Plains Zoo Wildlife Hospital.
Tickets are on sale for the not-to-be-missed event on Saturday, October 7.
A dedicated committee has been planning the unique cocktail event for months.
"Our Zoo Ball committee members have been hard at work behind-the-scenes organising the event, which will be held in a secret location inside the Zoo," said Committee Chair, Jen Cowley.
"This event provides an opportunity to bring people together in the Zoo for an enjoyable evening of great food and entertainment, in support of a great local cause - animal care and conservation through the Wildlife Hospital."
Opened in December last year, the Taronga Western Plains Zoo Wildlife Hospital provides crucial services to support injured and sick native wildlife, the Zoo's animal residents as well as Taronga's conservation breeding programs for native species.
"Since opening, the Wildlife Hospital has seen over 465 wildlife cases," Zoo Director Steve Hinks said. "These cases encompass a wide variety of species including birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates.
"In addition, the hospital has provided expert veterinary care for the Zoo's resident animal population and also supported health outcomes for key native conservation breeding programs for Plains-wanderer, Chuditch, Regent Honeyeater and Greater Bilby."
Demand for the Zoo's unique veterinary services is ever increasing due to climatic disasters, such as drought, bushfires and floods.
"The Wildlife Hospital is integral to wildlife care in Regional NSW," Steve said. "With the support of this year's Zoo Ball fundraising, we're hoping to increase our capacity for wildlife treatment and rehabilitation and to purchase more specialised equipment."
Jen encouraged locals to support the event.
"This year's Zoo Ball follows on from the inaugural Zoo Ball held in 2021," Jen said.
"It is shaping up to be an absolutely fabulous evening, with great food, live entertainment, live and silent auctions, games and much more.
"As an attendee you'll have a really good night out in support of the critical animal care and conservation work that goes on right here in our own backyard."
