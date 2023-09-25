They have the lights; now bring on the action.
A new million-dollar LED lighting array has been officially debuted at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson said the 46 programmable stage lights will not only reduce energy consumption but also boost the theatre's capacity to host major international acts.
"When we opened the theatre way back in 2010, there were many people in the community who weren't sure of what it was going to do for the community," he said.
"Now it's hard to find anyone in Dubbo or the region now who doesn't think this is absolutely one of the best assets that we've got.
"What we want to do is make sure we don't rest on our laurels. We've got wonderful staff here that are making sure we continue to attract new acts and continue to upgrade the equipment."
The $1,000,560 lighting array was installed by Dubbo firm Audio Plus earlier in 2023 and has already been seen in action during performances by Marcia Hines and Moorambilla Voices and a production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
Cr Dickerson said the LEDs will also give local theatre companies experience in using international-standard lighting equipment, making their skills transferable to major venues across the world.
"It's not just about those international acts, when you've got something like Jesus Christ Superstar - put on recently by the Dubbo Theatre Company - one of the things they were excited about was Zacktrack," he said.
"Rather than having someone sitting up in the box manually tracking people with the spotlight, which is a tough job, they had Zacktrack and a component on their clothing that allowed the spotlight to automatically track them.
"Having an amateur theatrical society having that experience of what an international standard theatre would have is absolutely fantastic."
Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre technical coordinator David Brown said the new lights allow a better visual experience for the audience and greater convenience for the technical staff.
"I like their bright, clean output as well as their natural whites and saturated, vivid colours and of course, they match the [existing] fixtures," he said.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said the new lights were made possible by funding from the NSW Government's Creative Capital program.
"It's fantastic to see these 46 moving lights, as opposed to what was originally only six," he said.
"It's hard to believe it's over a million bucks worth of gear there, but that's exactly what a million dollars buys - it buys you flexibility and state-of-the-art.
"I was lucky enough to be here on Saturday night for Moorambilla Voices and I did notice some of the lighting from different angles and moving in different ways, so I immediately knew that that was the new LED lighting.
"It was lovely to see that," he said.
