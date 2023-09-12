Not sure what to do with the kids these school holidays? Send them on a Zoo Adventure at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
Zoo Adventures is a unique school holiday program that provides kids with engaging experiences, surrounded by the sights, smells and sounds of the zoo and the animals that live here.
Each session features a range of activities based around a daily theme. Activities include arts and craft, games and going behind-the-scenes to meet some of the zoo's animals and keepers.
Themes for the upcoming school holidays include:
Spring in the Bush: Australia really is the lucky country. Not only do we have beautiful landscapes, wonderful people and rich Aboriginal culture, but our animals are some of the most amazing and unique critters in the whole world.
Join us at the zoo to celebrate all things Aussie during this fair dinkum program and be filled with a sense of national pride.
World Animal Day: Through increased awareness and education, we can create a world in which animals are acknowledged as sentient beings plus full regard is constantly paid to their welfare.
Kids for the Wild: Discover what it means to be a kid 'For the Wild' by meeting our keepers and our wildlife and learn how we can help create a shared future for wildlife and people.
Wonderful Wildlife: Join us in meeting some curious creatures and the peculiar adaptations that make them wonderfully unique.
The Zoo Adventures school holiday program is for primary children aged 5-12 years and is run by zoo staff. The program runs from 8:30am-3:30pm on weekdays from Tuesday, September 26 to Friday, September 29, and Tuesday, October 3 to Friday, October 6.
The Zoo Adventures program is $45 per child per day and includes entry to the zoo and all activities throughout the day. Bookings are essential, either online at https://taronga.org.au/dubbo-zoo/special-experiences/zoo-adventures or feel free to contact the friendly zoo staff on 6881 1433 or email twpzeducation@zoo.nsw.gov.au
What about entertaining the older kids that want a Zoo Adventure too? Bring the family out to bike the 5km circuit and see the newest additions, including Matobo our black rhino calf, Jabulani the white rhino calf, and six baby meerkats.
A range of free keeper talks and feeds are scheduled daily.
Don't forget, local Dubbo, Narromine, Wellington and Gilgandra residents can access discounted local annual passes.
