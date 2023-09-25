A man who was busted leaving a suspected drug house with a folding knife told police he had it for clipping his toenails, a court has heard.
Glen Gibson, 42, of Jacqueline Drive, Dubbo was sentenced in his absence at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, September 20 for custody of a knife in a public place and having a prohibited weapon without permit.
According to court documents, around 11.10am on August 8, 2023 police were patrolling Church Street in Dubbo in relation to recent intelligence relating to drug supply from a particular block of units.
While watching the premises, police saw Gibson walk into the building, only to leave a few minutes later.
Believing Gibson may have bought a drug police stopped him on the footpath to ask why he went to the units.
Gibson said he had been to see an elder at the premises, but could not give the name of the person he spoke to or which unit he had gone to.
READ MORE:
According to the court documents, when police asked for his name, Gibson gave them a fake.
Police then noticed he had marks on his arms, consistent with drug use, before they did a search.
In his shorts, the police found a 16 centimetre folding knife, which he said he used to trim his toenails.
Police then found a pair of knuckle dusters in Gibson's satchel, which he claimed to have found earlier that day.
Police also found his driver's licence.
The court heard Gibson then admitted to lying to police about his name because he thought he was in trouble.
Police seized both items and allowed Gibson to leave.
Magistrate Garry Wilson convicted and fined Gibson $750 for the charges.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.