Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Glen Gibson, 42, sentenced in Dubbo Local Court for carrying prohibited weapons

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated September 26 2023 - 9:37am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image

A man who was busted leaving a suspected drug house with a folding knife told police he had it for clipping his toenails, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.