Outspoken Narromine mayor Craig Davies will spend another 12 months in the top job after being re-elected unopposed.
Cr Davies, who has been the Narromine Shire Mayor for the past seven years, said he was delighted to have the support of councillors to continue in the role in a September council meeting.
"As a group of elected members, we have a big responsibility as our community expects strong and effective representation," Cr Davies said.
"I look forward to progressing with the list of projects in Council's Operational Plan over the next 12 months."
Cr Davies said, since he first became mayor in 2016, the Narromine Shire has grown "economically, physically and socially".
"I am immensely happy with the work our staff has carried out knowing that we have endured COVID-19, drought years and then three of the wettest years in memory," he said.
"No council is perfect and I am occasionally frustrated with our inability to achieve outcomes vital for the shire and for which our citizens are most deserving.
"But we are moving forward all the time, our civic buildings are in excellent condition, sporting fields are improving, and our roads have become the focus after six horrid years of weather and we aim to keep them the priority until they are returned to an acceptable level."
He said his focus through the next 12 months will be continuing to take advantage of economic opportunities presented through the Inland Rail and other infrastructure projects to ensure the best outcome for the region.
"The opportunities across this wonderful part of NSW continue to grow," Cr Davies said.
"We must take advantage of them and ensure better social and economic outcomes for all our residents.
"We need better health, education, skills, and training opportunities to capture the youth of our area and give them the skills to make better lives for themselves and their families."
Also re-elected unopposed as deputy mayor was Dawn Collins, who said it was a "privilege and an honour". Cr Collins has served in council for over 20 years and served three years as mayor.
The positions will be held for 12 months until the next local government elections, to be held in September 2024.
"I would like to thank all of the elected members for their commitment to the community and council over the past two years," Narromine Shire Council's general manager Jane Redden said.
