Craig Davies re-elected as mayor of Narromine Shire Council

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 21 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:00pm
Outspoken Narromine mayor Craig Davies will spend another 12 months in the top job after being re-elected unopposed.

