Alan Fletcher is a household name for his 28-year stint as Dr Karl Kennedy in the TV series Neighbours.
But away from the screen, Alan is also a talented singer, musician, and composer.
He has become very popular in the UK where has toured several times with his band Waiting Room to sold out concerts.
Alan has teamed up with country artist, Andy Penkow, for his 'My Neighbours.. Play Good Music Tour'.
The tour comes to Dubbo in October with a concert at the beautiful Dundullimal Homestead.
Alan has just returned from England where he has been promoting the first episode of the new chapter of Neighbours.
It's safe to say he appeals to music fans way beyond just those who know him from Neighbours.
Alan is a good friend of Andy Penkow, a Golden Guitar nominee and regular performer in Dubbo, most recently headlining 'Zoocoustics' at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
Andy is a talented singer/songwriter from Sussex Inlet, NSW, known for his country, americana, alternate and contemporary style of music. He was nominated for a Golden Guitar award at Tamworth in January 2023.
Andy has won two People's Choice Awards and three Independent Country Music Association Awards.
Joining Alan and Andy will be two local acts.
Jack Garland is known as a livestock agent, auctioneer as well as a singer who regularly performs at Old Bank restaurant and bar, while James Stewart Keene is a country music singer and film producer who moved to Dubbo with his family.
