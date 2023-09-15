More traffic going down Tamworth Street would be a "recipe for disaster", says Dubbo councillor Vicki Etheridge.
Dubbo Regional Council is looking at location options for a new South Dubbo Bridge.
On Thursday night, councillors voted for two options to proceed to a detailed business case.
The first option is for a bridge that would go from the Minore Road intersection on the west, to Macquarie Street at the Tamworth intersection on the east. It has an estimated cost of $39 million.
The other is for a bridge from Whylandra Street at the Dubbo Golf Club driveway on the west, to Macquarie Street at the Tamworth Street intersection in the east. The estimated cost would be $35 million.
But while the councillors agreed for the business cases to be developed, not all are in support of the proposed options.
Cr Etheridge said she would "loathe" to see any bridge options that would push more traffic into South Dubbo, particularly Tamworth Street.
She said the street was already "really bad" with the current level of traffic.
Councillor Josh Black raised concerns about road trains and b-doubles being directed into residential areas.
He said the council should be seeking funding from the state and federal governments to get a heavy vehicle bypass around Dubbo.
However, Cr Black supported the motion to proceed to a business case because it would allow the council to gather traffic data.
Dubbo Regional Council initially developed four options for the new Dubbo South Bridge, however two have now been taken off the table.
A bridge from Whylandra Street at the Minore Road intersection on the west, to Bligh Street at the South Street and Sandy Beach Road intersection on the east was scrapped because of the impact it would have on the Lady Cutler sporting ovals.
The final option was for a bridge from Whylandra Street at the Minore Road intersection on the west, to Macquarie Street at the Bligh and Reakes Avenue intersection on the east. However, it had the highest cost.
Councillor Matt Wright said it made sense to remove those two options which had not been supported by the public.
"But I think before we finalise any decision there's a fair bit of work that needs to be done just yet," he said.
Cr Wright said he would wait for more data before making any decisions.
The business cases are expected to be compiled in 2024.
