Concerns South Dubbo bridge would add traffic to Tamworth Street

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated September 15 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 1:00pm
More traffic going down Tamworth Street would be a "recipe for disaster", says Dubbo councillor Vicki Etheridge.

