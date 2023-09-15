Molly Croft probably doesn't require a degree in marketing to make a successful career fundraising for sarcoma.
The two-times survivor - who was first diagnosed with high-grade metastatic bone cancer on her twelfth birthday - doesn't want anybody to ever have to go through what she went through, and she's planning to devote her life to it.
The 17-year-old has been awarded a Youth Community Service Award by NSW governor, Margaret Beazley, for her tireless community efforts.
She holds a position on the Youth Advisory Council, she has achieved a Paul Harris fellowship, she was named Dubbo Young Australian of the Year and received the NSW 'One to Watch' award.
Molly is probably best-known for the Tie Dye Project - selling dyed hats, socks and t-shirts - which she set-up alongside Australian netball star Amy Parmenter to raise funds for the fight against cancer.
But when she finishes Year 12 in 2024, she hopes to go to UTS and study marketing and communications so she can become even better at spreading her message.
For somebody who has lost most of the bone in her right leg and part of her left lung to cancer, and has had a solid silver internal prosthesis inserted into her leg, Molly is joyous.
"Continue to look for that rainbow in every day," Molly told the Daily Liberal.
"I think sometimes ... our world can get a little bit busy and we forget to look for those moments where we do see those smiles and we feel those warm moments in our life.
"I think if we can continue to find that rainbow, that reason to smile, that's something really, really special."
Molly raised over $190,000 for Ronald McDonald House to 'pay it forward' for the wonderful staff who looked after her during her lengthy stay.
The Tie Dye Project has now raised half a million dollars which has been donated to a sarcoma trial through the children's cancer research project. It has now attracted ongoing government funding for a second clinical trial.
"It's something that just brings me so much joy," Molly said.
"I just feel like it's a little part of me to say thank you, and make sure that, for all those kids that I had to leave behind in hospital, and for all those families who would no longer have their kids, that I'm doing something to create a bit of change - because no child or young person should ever have to go through what I went through."
People tell Molly she needs to slow down and take some time for herself.
"But honestly, doing that [fundraising], and going out there and sharing my story, raising the money, it just fills up my bucket so much," she said.
"I know how lucky I am. I was wrapped up in so much love and support by the Dubbo community and all my family and friends ... that's what got me through my journey.
"So to be able to go out there and share my story and create that awareness and let other kids going through the battle know that I'm here for them, that is honestly just what I am meant to do in life - and it just makes me so happy to do it."
Molly received her award from the Governor on Thursday, September 7 in Sydney.
Order of Australia Association (NSW) Branch Chairman, Jim Mein, said Molly is an exemplary community role model.
"Molly is one of 26 high school students ... to have selflessly volunteered their time to a wide range of organisations and for many very worthy causes while busily preparing for their Higher School Certificates.
"The judges noted that this year's cohort of students demonstrated exceptional community service.
"Molly has contributed beyond the norm and her actions have inspired her fellow students. Molly is a beacon of inspiration for others to follow.
"Molly did not seek recognition for her actions, but we honour her with the highest recognition available to NSW high school students."
