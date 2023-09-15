Daily Liberal
Home/Video/Breaking
Our People

Molly Croft receives Youth Community Service Award from Margaret Beazley

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 15 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Molly Croft probably doesn't require a degree in marketing to make a successful career fundraising for sarcoma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.