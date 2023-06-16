While Molly Croft spent time at Ronald McDonald House in Sydney, there was a way everyone there got to know her father.
He was often spotted wearing the same Dubbo Rhinos jersey from yesteryear.
It shows the club's connection with the Croft family and it makes the Rhinos' partnership with the Tie Dye Project for this weekend all the more special.
The Tie Dye Project raises money to help the fight against cancer and Molly - a two-time osteosarcoma survivor - co-runs it alongside Australian netball star Amy Parmenter.
"My Dad's favourite jumper that he wears is a Rhinos jersey from who knows how long ago," 16-year-old Molly said.
"The Rhinos have always been a part of our lives and, during my treatment, I think that was how everyone recognised him. He always had that on."
The Rhinos will be wearing special one-off tie dye jerseys on Saturday for the New Holland Cup clash with Mudgee at Apex Oval.
Molly attended Rhinos training on Thursday night to present the jerseys and speak about the Tie Dye Project and what it means to her.
Molly was undergoing chemotherapy as a 12-year-old when she first met Amy Parmenter and the pair have been close ever since.
When Molly jumped on board with the Tie Dye Project much of Dubbo went with her and t-shirt sales went from the hundreds to 1000.
In 2019, the project raised $25,000, which was five times more than what was raised the year before, and it's continued to grow since.
"My cancer is a cancer that kills more 14-25-year-olds than any other and the only trend in it is it's prominent in some tall, sporty, young teenagers and kids," Molly said.
"That's where sarcomas hit the most and the Tie Dye Project is all about grassroots awareness and making sure that awareness is out there, no matter how much money we raise.
"If people do get a sore leg, they get it checked rather than thinking it will all go away.
"The message (at Rhinos training) was about what the Tie Dye Project is all about, a bit about myself, and let them know what it means to put that jersey on on Saturday and who they're running out for.
"It's not for me, it's for all those kids who have lost their lives to sarcoma."
As special as it is to see Tie Dye netball bibs being sold all around the world, Molly always gets an extra kick out of seeing local clubs team up with something she holds close to her heart.
The Rhinos run a charity round each season, and make an effort to help those in the local area.
"Especially being a sporting team," Molly said, having been a keen junior netballer.
"During my treatment I had to have pretty much all the bone in my right leg removed and now I have an internal prosthesis.
"I'm not allowed to play anymore but to know they're playing for kids like me and playing for me, makes me still feel a part of that sporting community and that's a special community, especially here in Dubbo where sport is big.
"I'm honoured this (Tie Dye Project) has been going awhile but it still amazes me how people love and support it and how much it has grown each year."
Fresh from a bye, the Rhinos head into Saturday's clash with competition leaders Mudgee in fourth spot on the ladder.
Supporters attending Saturday's match are urged to wear something tie dye or bright.
The Rhinos will auction off the special jumpers at the Westside Hotel after the game.
Major prize in the auction will be a signed Wallabies jersey, donated by Owen Finnegan, while there will be 20 raffle prizes and free face-painting for kids.
Saturday's match against Mudgee kicks off at 3.15pm.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
