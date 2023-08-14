Daily Liberal
Council to start work on Tamworth Street upgrades in south Dubbo

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 14 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 4:00pm
Shopping in south Dubbo could become just a little more tricky for a few weeks due to council working on the road and footpaths on Tamworth Street.

