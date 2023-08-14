Shopping in south Dubbo could become just a little more tricky for a few weeks due to council working on the road and footpaths on Tamworth Street.
The works will be done between Sterling and Jubilee streets, which is the site of the South Dubbo shops.
"The works will impact road users, nearby residents, businesses and pedestrians during the construction period. There will be traffic control in place with lane closures and detours in effect," Dubbo Regional Council's senior projects engineer Matthew Grebenc said.
"Nearby residents and businesses have been notified, but we understand these works could impact the wider South Dubbo community due to the location."
Stage one of the reconstruction of Tamworth Street will start on Monday, August 14.
Council expects the stage one work will be completed over two weeks, weather permitting, and will be undertaken as night works between 6pm and 4am.
The reconstruction works will aim to improve pavement drainage, allowing council to complete stage two of the road reconstruction works of Tamworth Street in the future.
Stage one involves the installation of subsoil drainage to alleviate the saturated subgrade conditions and to capture the excessive water found in the pavement.
Council will continue to speak with the impacted stakeholders throughout the course of the project.
"During the reconstruction, there will be reduced parking in Tamworth Street however, the footpaths will remain accessible and the Tamworth Street shops will be open for business," Mr Grebenc said.
"The road works will be phased in four small sequential stages moving along Tamworth Street and will aim to minimise disruptions to traffic, parking and pedestrians where possible."
