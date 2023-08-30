Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo Golf Club features in a new Monopoly edition

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 30 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ever dreamed of owning a golf course? Well not you can, sort of.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.