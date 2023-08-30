Ever dreamed of owning a golf course? Well not you can, sort of.
A brand-new Monopoly edition has been released featuring golf courses from across NSW including Dubbo's very own 27-hole course.
For nearly three decades the board game has been customised by sporting codes, tourism bodies and movie franchises but now it features a wide range of golf courses from the state.
Dubbo is one of two courses from the Central West to be present in the game, with Duntry League also represented.
But Dubbo has bragging rights after being considered more expensive.
"It's pretty good," Dubbo Golf Club's Brianna Pile said.
"It could've been better if we were one of the dark blue sites.
"It's $70 and we've got plenty available at either the bar or reception."
Dubbo's piece on the Monopoly board is a light blue section, just before jail.
The new edition is the first of its kind in the world.
As players roll the dice, they'll go around courses which have been geographically arranged.
Putters, drivers, wedges and irons are also available.
READ ALSO:
The board game is available for purchase at the Dubbo Golf Club or any of the other featured clubs in the game.
Dubbo Golf Club will be kept busy over the coming with the course set to host one of six regional qualifying events for the Women's NSW Open.
Duntryleague, Dubbo and Bathurst will host the series in March next year, with $50,000 in prize money on offer at each event.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.