Colour, culture, community and cuisine - the upcoming Cross Cultural Carnivale promises to be a "fest for the senses".
On Saturday, September 23, Dubbo's growing multicultural community will come together at the Dubbo Showground for a free and all-inclusive event which will feature international music, food and dance.
"It's almost like a cultural journey, it starts with our First Nations people and then goes on to India and Sri Lanka and Philippines and Spain," the event's organiser Gargi Ganguly of ORISCON said.
"There's a bit of everything in there.
"You can also treat your taste buds to a world of flavours, with international cuisines and numerous food stalls that are going to be there and discover unique handicraft and handmade crafts from different cultures."
Those who come along on the evening won't just be able to watch the performances, but are also encouraged to get involved and join in with different styles of traditional dance.
Ms Ganguly said the event - which is supported by a grant from Multicultural NSW - aims to promote cross cultural understanding.
"And our experiences tell us that if you are isolated or you feel isolated, then you don't stay in a place for that long, you leave that place. So we want to create events like this so people develop a sense of belonging and create friendships."
The Cross Cultural Carnivale has been growing every year with more than 2,000 attending in 2022. Some of the cultural groups represented included Pacific Islanders, Maori, South Indian, Nepali and Wiradjuri people.
Ms Ganguly said she is most looking forward to seeing the performances from local children
"It's so wonderful that we can provide them with a platform," she said.
"They feel proud that they can present their cultures, but it's also them feeling comfortable about their culture and their differences. So it gives me the greatest thrill.
"We want them to feel that they can grow up to be strong and resilient individuals and contribute to the community."
The Cross Cultural Carnivale will be held at the Dubbo Showground on Saturday, September 2023. Gates will open at 6:00pm and entertainment and food will be available until 10:00pm.
