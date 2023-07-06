Daily Liberal
Connecting Community Services launches Multicultural Cookbook

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 6 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 3:00pm
Learn to make an Egyptian meat pie with filo pastry, a delicious Lamb Haneeth from Yemen and Persian green bean rice from Iran, with a new cookbook packed with recipes showcasing Dubbo's multicultural community.

