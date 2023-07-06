Learn to make an Egyptian meat pie with filo pastry, a delicious Lamb Haneeth from Yemen and Persian green bean rice from Iran, with a new cookbook packed with recipes showcasing Dubbo's multicultural community.
The Multicultural Cookbook boasts 18 recipes written by Dubbo residents from different cultures, including Lebanon, Morocco, Mauritius, Kazakhstan, Fiji, Pakistan and the Philippines.
The cookbook was put together by the team at Connecting Community Services to show the breadth of cultures in our community and make them accessible through food.
Migrant support officer Khaled Taleb told the Daily Liberal people were thrilled to share their family recipes for the rest of the community to try at home.
"The cookbook aims to bring all of multicultural Dubbo together in a single harmonious collection of recipes to celebrate the diversity of the city and allows people to access cultures from all over the world," Mr Taleb said.
"I think it's a great way to bring people together and encourage them to learn more about the cultures they may not be familiar with. I think the cookbook will be a great way to bridge cultural divides and help build more tolerance in our community.
"The book will be a resource for so many people to go to the society they are unfamiliar with, through the food in their kitchen."
Other recipes in the book include Makloubeh, falafel and fattoush from Lebanon, stuffed vine leaves from Egypt, and a Fijian okra recipe. Each recipe is accompanied by a picture of the dish, taken by the person who provided the recipe.
The book is $10 and proceeds will go back into Connecting Community Service's activities including providing a food pantry for those in need and cooking classes.
Mr Taleb said buying the book would not only support the immigrants who supplied the recipes, but would also support those in need in the community.
cookbook is available for purchase at the Connecting Community Services administration office at 31-33 Church Street during normal business hours.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
